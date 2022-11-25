"We are not different from India, even though divided by boundaries..." says Penpa Tsering, Sikyong of CTA

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Highlighting India-Tibet close relationship, Penpa Tsering, Sikyong of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Thursday said that even though the two countries are divided by boundaries, they are very much the same.

Speaking at the Central University of Himachal Pradesh held a workshop on 'Tibet Dialogue', he said, "We are not different from India. We are very much the same, even though our countries are divided by boundaries. We share the same language and religion that shapes our way of life and culture. We may look different in the sense that we're Tibetan, but our minds, our religion and our language have come from India. We're a repository of ancient Indian wisdom."

Tsering, former PM in-exile Prof Samdhing Rinpoche and many other dignitaries gathered here to attend the workshop. The event is also organized to facilitate CU's former vice chancellor Prof Kuldeep Agnigotri with Swami Satyanand Stokes Samman.



Tsering siad that it was very important to understand the Sino-Tibet conflict. He said that the event was organised to facilitate Kuldeep Chand Agnihotri (former VC of the university) and also to have a dialogue on Tibet.

"Even though we live in India, there are many Indians who don't know about Tibet or the situation inside Tibet. This conference is significant for understanding the current challenges the Tibetans face," said Tsering.

Speaking to ANI, Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Sat Prakash Bansal said, "I think in the present context it is very important to promote the Buddhist culture here. We are also going to establish a research centre for Buddhist studies. We are also going to start certificate courses and diploma courses in Tibetan studies at the central university here... In a very important decision the Central University of Himachal Pradesh is going to collaborate with the International Buddhist Federation we are going to organize an international convention in February and we will get the blessings of his Holiness the Dalai Lama and Governor, Chief Minister and Central Minister of culture are expected to be here along with other delegates from seven different countries. We are going to promote at least Himachal in particular and India, in general, will be benefited from that. We are trying the promotion of Buddhist culture as well as Buddhist circuits in Himachal. So this will be very important for all of us." (ANI)

