We do not comment on security matters: British High Commission on removal of barricades

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The barricades from outside British High Commission in New Delhi were removed on Wednesday.

The barricades which were put up after widespread protests were launched against the vandalisation of the Indian High Commission in the UK by extremist and separatist elements on Sunday. However, they are now nowhere to be seen outside the British High Commission and outside the residence of British High Commissioner Alex Ellis at 2, Rajaji Marg in New Delhi.



When asked about the same, a British official said that they could not comment on such issues.

"We do not comment on security matters," a British High Commission spokesperson told ANI.





The senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned on Sunday night after the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom was vandalised, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release.

An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. The diplomat was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention.

"India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK," the MEA press release said.

The British High Commissioner Alex Ellis condemned the attack on the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom today. He condemned the "disgraceful acts" and called it totally unacceptable.

"I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the High Commission of India - totally unacceptable," British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis tweeted.

Moreover, the desecration of the Indian flag this past Sunday has led to an unprecedented outpouring of support from the diverse Indian community settled in Britain. (ANI)

