"We do not have final decisions," Pakistan on joining SCO meeting in India

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 10 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday said that it has yet not decided upon attending a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Goa starting on May, 2023.

"Now, regarding the in-person participation that you have asked about, at this stage we do not have final decisions. When these decisions are taken we will share them with you. It is a bit early for me to speculate on these meetings," said Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson.

India has invited Pakistan's foreign minister to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting scheduled to take place on May 4-5, 2023 in Goa.

SCO is an important transregional organization that aims to strengthen economic linkages and cooperation among its Member States in different fields. Every year, SCO develops a calendar of activities, which include the Meeting of the Foreign Ministers," added the spokesperson.

India has formally sent invitations to all members of the SCO including Pakistan and China for the upcoming foreign ministers' meeting which will be held in Goa from May 4-5.

The invitation includes invites to the new Foreign Minister of China Qin Gang and Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.

India took over the chairmanship of the 9-member mega grouping in September last year and will be holding key ministerial meetings and the summit this year.

Relations between the two countries have been precarious for many years with regard to issues of cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, even as Islamabad has been seeking the restoration of Article 370 for the former Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir for any talks.

Moreover, Pakistan has been trumpeting the Kashmir issues at all international forums without any support coming.



Recently, India slammed Pakistan on the issue of the religious freedom of minorities at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Using its right to reply, India's representative Seema Pujani slammed her Pakistani counterpart Hina Rabbani Khar saying, "No religious minority can freely live or practice its religion in Pakistan today. The Ahmadiya community continues to be persecuted by the state for simply practising their faith."

Responding to the statement delivered by Pakistani counterpart Hina Rabbani Khar, Pujani said, "Pakistan's representative has once again chosen to misuse this august forum for its malicious propaganda against India."

The Indian Representative also shed light on the issue of enforced disappearances.

"In the last decade, Pakistan's own commission of inquiry on enforced disappearances has received 8463 complaints. The Baloch people have borne the brunt of this cruel policy. Students, doctors, engineers, teachers and community leaders are regularly disappeared by the state, never to return back," said Pujani.

She also raised concern over a "predatory state and an apathetic judiciary," regarding the conversion of underage minority girls.

"Underage girls from the community are converted to Islam abetted by a predatory state and an apathetic judiciary. Hindu and Sikh communities face similar issues of frequent attack on their places of worship and forced conversion of their underage girls. The state's crackdown on those who wish to raise their voice against any of these heinous policies is also incomparable. A bill which proposes a five-year jail term for anyone who scandalizes or ridicules the military or the judiciary is currently on the table in Pakistan's parliament," said Pujani.

The Indian diplomat also slammed Pakistan for supporting terrorism, saying, that Pakistan's "security agencies have nurtured and sheltered Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar for decades".

"When it is not entirely focused on suppressing its own population, Pakistan actively lends its energies to aid, host and abet international terrorists. It has the unique distinction of hosting the most number of UNSC-designated terrorists and terror organizations. Allow me to recall that Osama bin Laden lived next to Pakistan's premier military academy. Its security agencies have nurtured and sheltered Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azar for decades. These are but a few dreaded names from the annals of Pakistan's history of supporting terrorism. Pakistan's policies are directly responsible for the death of thousands of civilians around the world. Pakistan's obsession with India while its population battle for their lives, livelihood and freedom is an indicator," she added. (ANI)

