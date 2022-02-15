We have increased forces inside embassy to ensure safety of Israeli, Jewish living in Ukraine: Envoy Naor Gilon

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): Amid ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine, Israeli envoy to India, Naor Gilon on Tuesday said that Tel Aviv has increased its diplomatic forces inside the embassy in Kiev to ensure the safety of around 15,000 Israeli and the Jewish living there.

"We're leaving our embassies, have increased our diplomatic forces inside the embassy, have to ensure the safety of around 15,000 Israeli living in Ukraine and the Jewish community. We have encouraged everyone to leave but not everyone leaves," Naor Gilon said at an event in Pune.

The Israeli envoy also hoped that the situation in Ukraine will be resolved without violence.

"We have sent more consular workers there, while the families of the diplomats are home. I hope it (Ukraine crisis) will be resolved without violence, but we are preparing ourselves in case it erupts," he added.



On February 12, the Israeli foreign ministry issued a travel warning for Ukraine, urging its citizens to leave the country as soon as possible.

Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months, with Russia and NATO accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

The United States and Ukraine accuse Russia of preparing to invade. Meanwhile, Moscow denies the claims and maintains that it has no intention of attacking any country.

White House spokesperson had earlier said that the US would welcome any country's attempt to play a role in de-escalation of mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine, including India.

"We certainly welcome any efforts to de-escalate and we are in touch with a range of allies and partners on this, but I don't have any specific conversations to read out that relate to Indian officials," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki a press briefing. (ANI)

