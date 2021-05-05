We have protocol in place, says British envoy Ellis after Indian G7 delegation contracts COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): After some members of the Indian delegation to G7 tested positive for COVID-19, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Wednesday said that a protocol has been enforced to deal with the situation.

Answering queries, he said: "These are reasonable questions but better answered by my colleagues in London because this is something which is emerging now. Of course I'm sure we have a protocol in place for the summit of how to deal with such a situation."

"I think the protocol is one of the first summits taking place since the outbreak of pandemic a year ago. I'm sure our approach will be guided by the advice given to us by the Public Health England, a body which provides advice for public health for England," he said.

This comes after two members of the Indian delegation here in London -- for the upcoming G7 meeting -- tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, British news channel Sky News reported.



After this, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has decided to conduct all his engagements at the G7 meeting in virtual mode.

"Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases. As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 meeting today as well," he tweeted.

As host, the UK has invited additional countries to join as guests at the meeting, including India in its capacity as chair.

This is the first time that an in-person meeting of the group's foreign ministers is taking place after more than two years. The members of the G7 are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, with the European Union present as an observer. (ANI)



