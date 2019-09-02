'We have small 125-250 gm atom bombs', says Pak minister Sheikh Rashid

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 2 (ANI): Pakistani Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, infamous for being a motormouth, has claimed that his country possessed "125-250 gram atom bombs" that may hit a targeted area in India.

"Pakistan has small 125-250 gram atom bombs which may hit a targeted area in India," Rashid was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Pakistani media outlets said the minister was referring to tactical nuclear weapons which the neighbouring country claims to have developed.

Rashid, who is often subject of ridicule on social media for his statements, also said, "India has committed two blunders. The first one was conducting atomic explosions with a perception that Pakistan would not follow suit. The second was made on August 5 to scrap the special status of Kashmir with a view that the people of Kashmir would not react to it."

Rashid was also in the news recently when he suffered an electric shock soon after mentioning Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to a gathering.

This is not the first time, the Minister has made "unusual" remarks.

Earlier, Ahmed had "predicted" a war between India and Pakistan will break out in the month of October or next month leading netizens in India to ask if this can be "shifted" to December since they (Indians) have festivals during the said months. (ANI)

