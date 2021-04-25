'We must fight this global challenge together': Pak PM extends support to India amid COVID-19 surge

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed his solidarity with the people of India amid the "dangerous" second wave of COVID-19, adding that "we must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together".

"I want to express our solidarity with people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of #COVID19. Our prayers for speedy recovery go to all those suffering from pandemic in our neighbourhood and world," tweeted Khan.

"We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together," he added.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also expressed support to the people of India and said the COVID-19 crisis is yet another reminder that humanitarian issues require responses beyond political consideration.



"We express our support to the people of India in the wake of the current wave of #COVID19 infections that has hit our region hard. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the affected families in #India," Qureshi tweeted.

"#COVID19 is yet another reminder that humanitarian issues require responses beyond political consideration. Pakistan continues to work with SAARC countries to foster cooperation to tackle the pandemic," he added.

India on Saturday recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the official data issued by the government, the country recorded 2,624 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,66,10,481 COVID-19 cases have been reported in India while 1,89,544 people have succumbed to the viral infection.

Currently, there are 25,52,940 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. (ANI)

