We need to remain more vigilant: PM Modi tells SAARC nations amid coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called upon the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations to "remain more vigilant" amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus that has infected nearly 150 people in the region.

"As we all know, COVID-19 has recently been classified by the World Health Organisation as a pandemic. So far, our region has listed fewer than 150 cases. But we need to remain vigilant," Prime Minister Modi said in a video conference with all SAARC member countries.

"As we prepare to face this challenge, let me briefly share India's experience of combating the spread of this virus so far. 'Prepare, but don't panic' has been our guiding mantra," he added.

The Prime Minister began by thanking Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to join the conference immediately after being discharged from the hospital following a kidney transplant.

The Prime Minister had earlier proposed that the leaders of the SAARC countries should hold a discussion via video conference to chalk out a joint strategy to fight coronavirus. The proposal was welcomed and endorsed by all SAARC nations and the video conference was held for today. (ANI)