We need to uncover Pakistan's lies about Kashmir: Manoj Sinha

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): It is important to uncover the lies and propaganda by Pakistan in regard to Pakistan's infamous invasion of Jammu and Kashmir, said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha while speaking at a two-day symposium organised by the Ministry of Culture titled 'Memories of 22 Oct, 1947' to mark the 73rd anniversary of the invasion.

Addressing the public, Sinha said: " It is important to uncover the lies that have been going on over years. The time has come to expose the real face of Pakistan and their sympathisers. The objective of this symposium is to remind everyone of Pakistan's betrayal, the bravery of the population of Jammu and Kashmir towards the Pakistani proxy forces and Army, and the sacrifice of our brave soldiers."

Sinha mentioned that he was surprised that several people were still unaware of Pakistan's actions in Kashmir, and about the sacrifice of soldiers.

"Pakistan had not only shed the blood of Kashmir and its people, it also attempted to divide us, which it failed to do so because of our unity, love and goodwill," he added.

During his speech, Sinha recounted several stories of the bravery of the soldiers defending Kashmir and the brutality of the Pakistani invasion.



"The youth of the new generation of Kashmir may not know how the Pakistani government and its military, through 'Operation Gulmarg' had mercilessly killed our brothers, burnt our homes, and humiliated our sisters. Through this symposium, we want to remind our young and old generations that the memories of 'Sarva dharma sama bhava' (All religions are the same), innocent lives and Sufism were besmirched with the blood of innocents by the actions of Pakistani Army led by Mohammad Ali Jinnah, which turned years of brotherhood relations into a hateful relationship," he further added.

He reiterated that people should not forget the wounds inflicted by Pakistan's attack on Muzaffarabad (PoK) on the day of the invasion.

On October 22, 1947, Pakistan invaded Kashmir and brought in its wake horrifying stories of mass plunder and vandalism.

Thousands of men, women and children were killed while the raiders carried out a siege of the then bustling town of Baramulla.

European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS), in a recent commentary, called October 22 as the "darkest day" in the history of Jammu and Kashmir when Operation Gulmarg was launched in a bid to seize the territory.

According to a European think tank, the tribal invasion had left between 35,000 and 40,000 residents dead, besides, a "grim mark" on the fate of J-K.

"The planners and perpetrators of the tribal invasion were, and remain, without doubt, the foremost enemies of the Kashmiri people. The day the invasion began on October 22, 1947, has to be the darkest day in the history of the J-K," the European think tank said. (ANI)

