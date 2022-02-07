We share concerns of UN in Afghanistan about disappearance of female activists: Germany

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 7 (ANI): Germany on Monday joined the ranks with the United Kingdom and United Nations in raising concern about the recent disappearance of female Afghan activists.

"We share the concerns of @DeborahLyonsUN and Afghans in Afghanistan and around the world for these brave women, who disappeared after making use of their right to FreedomOfSpeech. An investigation and answers regarding their whereabouts and well being are urgently needed," the German embassy in Afghanistan said on Twitter.

Earlier on Sunday, the United Kingdom had shared concern over the disappearance of women activists in Afghanistan.

"Full support to Special Representative of the Secretary General. @DeborahLyonsUN in expressing the deepening concerns of the international community and seeking answers about 'disappeared' activists," said Hugo Shorter, Charge d'Affaires, UK Mission to Afghanistan.

The UN top envoy in Afghanistan also expressed deep concern about the well-being of "disappeared" women activists.



In a meeting with Afghanistan's acting Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs, Deborah Lyons, head of the UN Assistance Mission said world support to Afghanistan is eroded without respect for all Afghan's rights.

Separately, Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson slammed the Taliban, saying that arbitrary detention of citizens contradicts outfits' declared commitments to upholding human rights.

Earlier this week, US Special Envoy Rina Amiri had asked the Taliban to stop unjust detentions of Afghans' human rights if the outfit wishes to seek legitimacy from the Afghan people and the world.

"These unjust detentions must stop. If the Taliban seek legitimacy from the Afghan people & the world, they must respect Afghans' human rights - especially for women - including the freedom of expression and immediately release these women, their relatives, and other activists," Amiri had tweeted.

This comes after media reports said that the Taliban arrested two women activists in Kabul last Thursday. Recently, women activists who were voicing for their rights in the capital city started disappearing in recent months.

The UN Mission in Afghanistan has sought information from the Taliban on the latest reported detentions by the outfit. (ANI)

