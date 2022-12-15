We value the G20 presidency of India, says G20 Deputy of France

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 15 (ANI): Emmanuel Moulin, G20 Deputy of France has reposed faith in India's G20 Presidency and said it can make a lot of progress amid the difficult environment prevailing in the world.

"France and India have a very strong relation. We have been working on a number of issues including climate change and have strong cooperation in defence. We have a lot of investment of French companies in India," Moulin said.

"We value the G20 presidency of India. I think we can make a lot of progress in the difficult environment. We think India with its positioning and G20 presidency can resolve challenges that lie in front us," he added.

Speaking about this experience so far, Moulin said he has enjoyed intensive work sessions but also attended cultural events.

"We had a very productive two-day meeting. We enjoyed intensive work sessions but we also attended cultural events. We see the mobilization of all the authorities in India to make this G20 a success," he added.

The First G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting, under the Indian Presidency, was held in Bengaluru, Karnataka, during December 13-14, Finance Ministry said in a press statement.

The meeting saw an enthusiastic gathering of over 160 foreign delegates including Deputies from G20 member countries, invitee countries, and International Organisations. This marks the beginning of the G20 Finance Track under the Indian Presidency.



The agenda of this meeting was crafted keeping in view the vision given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian Presidency's G20 theme.

The meeting was conducted with the aim of seeking the views of G20 members on India's G20 Finance Track priorities for 2023 across various workstreams. A side event on 'Strengthening MDBs to Address Shared Global Challenges of the 21st century' was held on the sidelines of the Deputies meeting.

Reflecting the theme of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" and "One Earth, One Family, One Future", the discussions focused on issues relating to the global economy and risks, strengthening Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), managing global debt vulnerabilities, financing climate action and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and building resilient, inclusive and sustainable cities of tomorrow.

During the first session on the global economy and Framework Working Group priorities, G20 members discussed global economic challenges, including global inflation, food and energy insecurity and macroeconomic implications of climate change.

In the session on International Financial Architecture, delegates deliberated on various issues, including strengthening Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) and exchanged views on work to be undertaken in 2023 on key topics including global debt distress, capital flows and global financial safety net.

In the session on Global Health, the G20 Deputies discussed strengthening of the coordination arrangement between Finance and Health Ministries for Pandemic Prevention Preparedness and Response (PPR), including expanding the voice of Low-Income Countries by inviting key Regional Organizations to the discussions.

Financial Sector and Financial Inclusion issues were taken up in the last session of the meeting. The discussions focused on financial sector developments and approaches to advancing Financial Inclusion through a people-centric vision.

These discussions will pave the way for the First G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting which will be held from February 23-25 in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (ANI)

