We will not be intimidated: PTM's Mohsin Dawar

Quetta [Pakistan], October 25 (ANI): After Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar was barred from leaving the airport as soon as he arrived in Quetta on Saturday, scores of PTM activists staged a protest in the city.

Mohsin's detention on Saturday came a day ahead of the third anti-government rally of the opposition's 11-party alliance -- Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). In a Twitter post, he said that they will not be intimidated and will not keep mum.

"Once again our rights are being violated by the state above state. I've been detained at Quetta airport with Nadeem Askar, I am told its because of security risks. Why are these risks limited to me only? We refuse to be silenced like this. We will not be intimidated," Mohsin tweeted.

Dawn has reported that other opposition leaders like PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other PDM leaders arrived in the city on Saturday and were provided bullet-proof cars and security.

Sunday's rally in Quetta will be third by the newly formed alliance. Earlier, PDM had organized two mammoth rallies in Gujranwala and Karachi as part of countrywide agitations, calling for the resignation of Imran Khan.



During the rally in Karachi last week, Mohsin Dawar had termed the opposition's joint PDM as a "beginning for real democracy and civilian supremacy" while terming the Imran Khan government as "worse than a dictatorship".

Dawar had criticized the incumbent government for filing "baseless cases" against political workers, whether they were from Waziristan, Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan or Sindh. The cases, the PTM leader said, were filed due to political differences, adding that the current regime was "worse than a dictatorship", Dawn reported.

"I consider this government to be worse than a dictatorship because they have even placed a prime minister as a punching bag. In reality, the decision-makers are Pakistan Army and its agencies," he declared. (ANI)





