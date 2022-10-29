"Weapon in Kenya, bullet in Pakistan": New twist in Pak journalist Arshad Sharif's death

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 29 (ANI): The medical board that conducted the autopsy of the slain Pakistani TV journalist Arshad Sharif at an Islamabad hospital was surprised to find a 'bullet' in his body, that was transported to Pakistan reportedly after his post-mortem in Nairobi on Tuesday night, media reports said citing sources.

Arshad Sharif (49), a senior Pakistani journalist was killed in cold blood on October 24 in Kenya when he was driving from Magadi to Nairobi, accompanied by his brother Khurram Ahmed at around 10:00 pm.

The "piece of metal" found in Sharif's chest was later discovered to be a bullet. Citing sources, Pakistan local media Dawn said the authorities decided to carry out a forensic examination of the "metal piece."

The forensic examination, as per the authorities, could help figure out the type of weapon used. The eight-member medical board of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) handed over the "piece of metal" to the police for further investigations, sources added, reported Dawn.

"This metal piece is actually a bullet and it is surprising that those who conducted the autopsy on Arshad's body in Nairobi had left it inside the body," said one of the sources, associated with the investigations.

The sources pointed out that as per the SOP, bullets are never left inside the body after the autopsy. "Now the weapon is in Kenya and the bullet is in Pakistan," he said, reported Dawn.

One of the concerns expressed by the source is that because the weapons and bullet is at two different places the task of matching the bullet with the weapon would be difficult.



Meanwhile, the killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya reveals the unholy nexus of Pakistan army and Kenyan Death Squads.

Arshad Sharif's murder is a lot more than what is being revealed by both the Pakistani and the Kenyan government, analysts are divided over whether the incident is an accident or another victim of Pakistan's deep state operations? reported The Geneva Daily.

Pakistan army's links with the organized criminals of the Muslim world are also no secret. Given the deep penetration that a lot of these gang lords who find refuge in Pakistan have in a lot of these African countries, including Kenya, could it be possible that Arshad Sharif's murder is a lot more than what is being revealed by both the Pakistani and the Kenyan government?

Initial reports suggested that he was shot dead in his forehead by a Kenyan sniper from the Kenyan police. Soon these reports were denounced as being fake when the Kenyan police itself came out with a statement asserting the correct sequence of events, reported The Geneva Daily.

Released on their official Twitter handle, the statement claimed that the killing was a case of 'mistaken identity' by the General Service Unit (GSU) officers. In the official statement, it was mentioned that the incident followed a circulation from the Pangani Police of a stolen motor vehicle.

As per claims, the officers who were trailing the motor vehicle towards Magadi had alerted the Magadi police who had subsequently erected a road barrier. Arshad Sharif's motor vehicle had tried to drive through this makeshift barrier and was at that time shot at by the police, leading to his death, reported The Geneva Daily.

A Kenyan journalist pointed out the many loopholes that exist in the police's official statement. First of all, how is driving through a makeshift barrier reason enough to shoot at a vehicle where the presence of civilians is confirmed.

Moreover, as evidence later showed, the car was shot at from all directions, with 9 bullet marks being found on the car. It seemed quite obvious that the shooting was not intended at stopping the vehicle but was more of an ambush, intended at killing whoever was in the car.

Lastly, it has been observed that a majority of the bullets were targeted at that side of the car where Sharif was sitting, thus, making a case for a planned assassination rather than an accident, reported The Geneva Daily. (ANI)

