Webinar on 'Tibet Was Never a Part of China' urges global communities to support their movement

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): An international webinar "Tibet Was Never a Part of China", organized on February 14 to mark the 109th anniversary of 'Proclamation of Independence of Tibet' on 13th February 1913, urged the global community to support Tibet's independence from China's illegal rule.

Unchallenged control over the vast geographic areas and huge natural resources of Tibet, Xinjiang, South Mongolia and other occupied countries have only emboldened and encouraged present-day China to behave like a bully with the world community.

Vijay Kranti, writing in Phayul said that it is in the interest of world peace and world order that the international community join hands to support these colonized nations to regain their independence from China's illegal rule.

The webinar was organized on the eve of the anniversary jointly by the Centre for Himalayan Asia Studies and Engagement (CHASE) and Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC), the most prominent socio-political organization of the Tibetan Diaspora.

Referring to China's aggressive claims over Tibet, Thubten Samphel, a prominent Tibetan scholar and founder Executive Director of Tibet Policy Institute said, "Today when President Xi Jinping's China makes claims that Tibet has been a part of China on the basis of the Mongol and Manchu influence over Tibet then he and his Communist Party of China should not forget two basic historic facts. One is that China itself was occupied and ruled by the Mongols and the Manchus as foreign occupiers of China. The other fact is that at some stages in history Tibet too was a powerful empire that had ruled over China and had pushed out the Chinese Emperors and occupied their capital which is currently called Xian, the host of ongoing Winter Olympic Games today."

Samphel pointed out that the Communist rulers of today's China are trying to rewrite the history in order to justify their forced and colonial occupation of Tibet, East Turkistan (Xinjiang), South Mongolia and Manchuria, reported Phayul.

Calling the Chinese claims over Tibet as 'part of China' during history as a 'laughable fiction' of President Xi Jinping and his CCP, Vijay Kranti, a renowned Tibetologist and Chairman of CHASE, said that China should not forget that the Chinese emperors took 2300 years to build the 21,196 km long 'Great Wall of China' around their country to protect themselves from foreign attacks.

These attackers were none other than the Mongols, Manchus, Tibetans and Uyghurs etc. whom they are today claiming as 'inseparable parts of China'.

In her remarks Prof Aayushi Ketkar of Jawahar Lal Nehru University, an expert in international strategic affairs said, "It sounds hilarious when present rulers of China claim the Mongol Emperor Genghiz Khan as the 'Great Son of China' and stake claims over Tibet, East Turkistan (Xinjiang) and South Mongolia on the ground that they were part of the Mongol Empire in history."

In his vote of thanks as the co-host of the webinar Gonpo Dhundup, the President of Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) said that China is in illegal occupation of Tibet for over seven decades now.

"China's illegal presence in Tibet has not only taken away the freedoms and independence of the people of Tibet but it has also created many security problems and threat to peace for most of other countries bordering Tibet. To justify this illegal presence of China in Tibet, the Chinese government and its propaganda machinery are engaged in creating a false narrative through a deliberately manufactured history to claim that Tibet has been always a part of China," he said. (ANI)