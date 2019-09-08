Radio Pakistan's website hacked on Sunday (Image: Twitter)
Radio Pakistan's website hacked on Sunday (Image: Twitter)

Website of Pak state broadcaster briefly hacked

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:56 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 8 (ANI): The website of Radio Pakistan, the national state broadcaster, was briefly hacked on Sunday, Dawn reported.
A message on the website read: "Hello Admin, you are very secured. Appreciated your security. We got an eye on you. Expect us. Pakistan zindabad."
The hack was also announced on a Twitter account with the handle @TheCrashRulers.
"@RadioPakistan Radio Pakistan Website Hacked by Team #CrashRulers," the tweet said.
It is not confirmed if the account is operated by those behind the hack.
The website has been restored. (ANI)

