Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 8 (ANI): The website of Radio Pakistan, the national state broadcaster, was briefly hacked on Sunday, Dawn reported.
A message on the website read: "Hello Admin, you are very secured. Appreciated your security. We got an eye on you. Expect us. Pakistan zindabad."
The hack was also announced on a Twitter account with the handle @TheCrashRulers.
"@RadioPakistan Radio Pakistan Website Hacked by Team #CrashRulers," the tweet said.
It is not confirmed if the account is operated by those behind the hack.
The website has been restored. (ANI)
Website of Pak state broadcaster briefly hacked
ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:56 IST
