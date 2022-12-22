We're witnessing a surge in interest from businesses: Russian envoy at Russia-India Business Dialogue Forum

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Taking part in the 13th Annual Russia-India Business Dialogue Forum, Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov said on Thursday that they are witnessing a surge in interest from businesses.

In a tweet, Denis Alipov stated, "Participated today in the 13th Annual #RussiaIndia Business Dialogue Forum. We're seeing a huge surge of interest from businesses - both large & small. Remarkably, provinces play an important role in the bilateral economic cooperation."

Ambassador of India to Russia, Pavan Kapoor addressed the plenary session of the 13th India-Russia Business Forum. The India-Russia Business Forum was organised by Indian Business Alliance in Moscow. In his address, Pavan Kapoor emphasised the need for businesses on both sides to understand and make use of new opportunities in further strengthening trade and economic cooperation between Russia and India.



Russian Embassy in India tweeted, "@AmbKapoor addressed the plenary session of the XIII India-Russia Business Forum organised by Indian Business Alliance in Moscow. He stressed the need for businesses on both sides to understand & utilize new opportunities in furthering trade & economic cooperation."

Earlier in November, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Moscow. Both sides noted bilateral trade turnover may reach USD 30 billion by the end of this year, according to a statement released by the Russian embassy.

The talks between Manturov and Jaishankar were held in the format of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).

"A dynamic growth of bilateral trade turnover was noted, which, by the end of this year, may come close to the goal set by the leaders of the two countries - 30 billion USD," the Russian embassy said in a statement.

Denis Manturov, who is also Russia's Minister of Industry and Trade, said relations with India can be described as a special privileged strategic partnership and they are of prime importance to Moscow. He added that despite pressure from Western countries, both nations are able to maintain the intensity of bilateral cooperation.

"Despite Western pressure, we have maintained intensive bilateral interaction and are satisfied with the development pace of our political dialogue with India. Our comprehensive and multifaceted ties in trade and investment are developing successfully, and industrial cooperation between our countries is growing in a broad range of areas," Manturov said. (ANI)