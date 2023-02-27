West Bank erupts in violence after Palestinian gunman kills two Israeli brothers

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 27 (ANI): Scores of Israeli settlers went on a violent rampage in the northern West Bank late Sunday, setting dozens of cars and homes on fire after two settlers were killed by a Palestinian gunman, reported The New York Times (NYT).

The two brothers were killed near Har Bracha, a West Bank settlement about one mile south of Nablus, where nearly a dozen Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military raid earlier this week.

The incident took place when Israeli, Palestinian and other Arab officials were participating in a summit in Jordan, along with senior US representatives, to discuss ways to de-escalate rising tensions.

Jewish settlers went on a rampage in the area to avenge the killings, stoning and burning dozens of Palestinian homes, stores and cars, reported NYT.

Palestinian officials said one man was killed and four others were wounded.



Dozens of Israelis arrived in Huwara to riot on Sunday evening. Mosques in Huwara published messages calling on Palestinians to confront settlers in the area, reported The Jerusalem Post.

Palestinians in the town burned tires in the streets of the town after the settlers entered the area. Footage from the town showed large fires that broke out amid the clashes.

Additionally, amid the violence, Palestinians torched Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, according to Palestinian reports.

Hours after the violent riots began, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the rioters not to "take the law into their own hands," reported The Jerusalem Post.

"I remind you that in the last few weeks (the security forces) have eliminated dozens of terrorists and prevented dozens of terrorist attacks," said Netanyahu. "Let the IDF complete the pursuit, don't take the law into your hands - and together we will defeat terrorism."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also called on Israelis not to take the law into their own hands, stressing that the riots endangered Israeli citizens and harmed the operations of security forces who were hunting for the terrorist who carried out the attack.

President Isaac Herzog also condemned the violence, calling on Israelis to allow security forces to continue their operations to catch the terrorist and restore order immediately. (ANI)

