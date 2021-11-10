West launched media campaign accusing Russia of provoking migration crisis: Zakharova

Moscow [Russian], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The West, accusing Moscow of involvement in the migration crisis around the EU countries and Belarus, launched a media campaign to evade responsibility, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.



"I thought it was just the untidiness of the media, which over the past weeks launched this story into life, that Moscow was allegedly behind all this. Then I realized that we were again dealing with some kind of media campaign. Today these guesses and suspicions were confirmed," Zakharova told the Spas broadcaster.

She added that these accusations represented an attempt to get away from reality and an unwillingness to see what the essence of the problem was, and an attempt to find the culprit. (ANI/Sputnik)

