Weverse membership subscribers increase with BLACKPINK and BTS' popularity

Seoul [South Korea], December 24 (ANI/Global Economic): Amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, online fan community platforms have gained high popularity.

According to the '2021 Fandom Trend' data released by fan community platform Weverse, the number of cumulative subscribers for 36 artist communities operated by Weverse was 36 million (including duplicates).

This is an increase of 16.8 million from last year.

As many K-pop groups such as Cherry Bullet, TREASURE, FT Island, iKON, BLACKPINK, STAYC, ONEUS, and Winner have open their community on Weverse this year, the number of subscribers rapidly increased.



In the case of BLACKPINK, which joined in August, more than one million fans newly joined Weverse within a day of the community opening.

As of the 14th of this month, the cumulative number of posts on Weverse exceeded 240 million, doubling from the previous year. In particular, the total number of posts written by artists for fans, including posts and comments, reached 120,000.

Weverse is a communication platform between fans and artists. Most of the messages written on Weverse were with hashtags '#to_,' in which fans can send 'direct messages' to their favorite stars.

For the hashtags by artist, the group BTS' hashtag (#BTS) was the most with about 1.96 million posts.

It was followed by BLACKPINK's hashtag '#BLINK_in_Weverse (more than 240,000 posts)' to celebrate their community open and ENHYPEN's hashtag '#CARNIVALwithENGENE (more than 230,000 posts)' related to their second mini album. (ANI/Global Economic)

