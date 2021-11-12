WFP urges global communities to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 12 (ANI): Following the Taliban takeover and deteriorating economy, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) urged global communities to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

"I am here at the children's ward in Kandahar where the number of patients is doubling because people don't have food," said David Beasley, WFP's executive director. "It is only getting worse because of the economic deterioration," he said, reported Tolo News.

According to the WFP, 230 million dollars needs to be allocated per month in order to just provide half of the daily meals required by people who are going hungry.



"Now there is economic collapse. Now we have over 22 million people marching toward starvation," said Beasley.

The economics experts said that the government should work on effective options to counter the ongoing challenges in the country, reported Tolo News.

"If the economic crisis in Afghanistan is not managed well, the lives of thousands of people will be at risk," said Iraj Faqiri, an economic expert.

"Savings of the people have been reduced over the past year and many of them need the support of the world. The aid should be provided as soon as possible," said Fahim Abas, a university professor. (ANI)

