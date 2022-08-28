WFP warns of starvation in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 28 (ANI): The World Food Programme (WFP) for Afghanistan on Sunday said that the economic situation in Afghanistan is getting worse and tens of millions of people in this country need food aid.

Mary Ellen, head of the WFP for Afghanistan, in an interview with Tolo News, said that this organization needs global support to help and deal with the hunger of the people in Afghanistan.

WFP said that it had helped 20 million people in Afghanistan so far.

According to Ellen, six million people are on the verge of starvation and cannot find one meal a day. She added that the focus of this institution is to help the hungry and to help them, 960 million dollars are needed by the end of this year, reported Tolo News.

"Some resources are available and we will get USD 100 million for winter aid for remote areas, but we still have a lot of shortages, what we will do is to prioritize the sectors that are facing severe hunger, where malnutrition has become a big problem. I hope we get more resources," said Ellen.



The head of the WFP in Afghanistan considers the provinces of Ghor, Bamyan, Badakhshan and Badghis to be very needy and added that this institution will increase its assistance to the needy in the coming months, reported Tolo News.

"For this reason, our prices are high and our assistance is given every month, and those who are in very vulnerable sectors receive assistance for twelve months in a year, and those who are in other sectors receive assistance eight times a year they get," said WFP head for Afghanistan.

Mersal, a university graduate who now works as a vendor in Kabul shared the grim picture of the food situation in the country

Mersal, who is the head of a family of six, said "I am unemployed, I came here because of unemployment, I stayed at the stall so that at least a couple of rupees can be earned."

Aid is distributed monthly to ten million tons based on the priority of the food security assessment group of the WFP in Afghanistan.

Based on the investigation of WFP, 18.9 million people live in severe hunger and providing assistance to homeless women, disabled families and families with many children in need are prioritized. (ANI)

