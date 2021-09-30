What happened in Afghanistan will have significant consequences, says EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Amid the fast-changing situation in Afghanistan, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday said India doesn't have the luxury to sit back and look at a "tumultuous" situation in the region.

Jaishankar made these remarks during the interaction at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum. These remarks were made amid several geopolitical developments, especially those in Afghanistan that is threatening regional stability.

While answering a question on the changing geopolitical landscape, Jaishankar said that it is important for India to participate and shape the unfolding situation in the region to ensure that it goes "in the right way."

"We don't have the luxury of sitting back and looking at it. This is a tumultuous and very dynamic situation. So it is important to shape it and participate in it, to ensure that it goes in the right way for us and the rest of the world," he said.



The minister said that many of the challenges including the situation in Afghanistan and security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region are India's major preoccupations.

"I think when we look at what happened in Afghanistan and the region. This is going to have very very significant consequences for us and the rest of the world," EAM Jaishankar said.

"When we look to the east of India towards the Indo Pacific. The importance of ensuring that life goes on basis of broad principles and the concepts that the international community is comfortable with," he added.

He further emphasised that it is important for India that its prosperity and growth should become a lifting tide for the region. "And that the choices made in the region, not by us, and by our neighbours as well, should be supportive of a much more multipolar, democratic and much more rebalanced global situation."

He added that "There is plenty to do and we are at it." (ANI)

