Whatever is happening in Afghanistan is due to lapse by govt, international communities, says Tibetan govt-in-exile

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India] August 18 (ANI): Tibetan government-in-exile spokesperson Tenzin Lekshey on Wednesday expressed concern at the situation in Afghanistan and said that whatever is happening in the country is due to a lapse by the government and the international community.

"There is a huge humanitarian crisis. What's happening inside Afghanistan is a lapse by the government and the international communities in understanding the aspirations of the Afghan people," Lekshey told ANI.

"Hopefully the international communities will wake up to see what they can do to help the Afghan people become self-reliant and work for their own benefit," he said.

He also said that he thinks the situation in Afghanistan is a serious matter.



"I think this is a serious matter. It's not just the matter of Afghan people, but also an international matter, which needs to be looked at closely. We believe that for the last 20 years, American visibility was so much there but after the withdrawal of troops, we see there is a huge vacuum. People are tense and there is a tense moment in Afghanistan. We feel sorry for the Afghan people," Lekshey said.

"We need to also look at what the international community can do to help the Afghan people. That's the most important thing. Otherwise, this humanitarian crisis can go on for a long time and it will jeopardise the whole thing," he added.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the war-torn country after it was overtaken by the Taliban, is now in the United Arab Emirates, the UAE government confirmed on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the Taliban swept into Kabul and seized power after President Ashraf Ghani left the country, bringing an end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan.

The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people. (ANI)

