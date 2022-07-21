What's happening in Taliban-led Afghanistan? UN report explains

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 21 (ANI): The United Nations mission in Afghanistan on Thursday released a report outlining the human rights situation prevailing in Afghanistan over the 10 months since the Taliban takeover.

The report, released by United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), details UN findings with regards to the protection of civilians, extrajudicial killings, torture and ill-treatment, arbitrary arrests and detentions, the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, fundamental freedoms and the situation in places of detention.

"As reflected by the United Nations Security Council in the extension of UNAMA's mandate, Afghanistan as a state remains a party to a number of instruments concerning human rights and fundamental freedoms. With this in mind, I urge the de facto authorities to do their utmost to address the concerns outlined in our report and meet their international obligations to protect and promote the human rights of all Afghans," said Markus Potzel, Acting Secretary General's Special Representative for Afghanistan.

Key findings for the period 15 August 2021 - 15 June 2022:

Over the reporting period, UNAMA documented:

As many as 2106 civilian casualties (700 killed, 1406 wounded) that predominantly caused by improvised explosive device (IED) attacks attributed to ISIL-KP and unexploded ordnance (UXO).

160 extrajudicial killings, 178 arbitrary arrests and detentions, 23 instances of incommunicado detention and 56 instances of torture and ill-treatment of former ANDSF and government officials carried out by the de facto authorities.



A total of 59 extrajudicial killings, 22 arbitrary arrests and detentions and 7 incidents of torture and ill-treatment by the de facto authorities of individuals accused of affiliation with self-identified "Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant - Khorasan Province".

18 extrajudicial killings, 54 instances of torture and ill-treatment and 113 instances of arbitrary arrest and detention and 23 cases of incommunicado detention of individuals accused of affiliation with self-identified "National Resistance Front".

217 instances of cruel, inhuman and degrading punishments carried out by the de facto authorities since 15 August 2021.

118 instances of excessive use of force by the de facto authorities between 15 August 2021 and 15 June 2022.

Human rights violations affecting 173 journalists and media workers, 163 of which were attributed to the de facto authorities. Among these were 122 instances of arbitrary arrest and detention, 58 instances of ill-treatment, 33 instances of threats and intimidation and 12 instances of incommunicado detention. Six journalists were also killed during the period (five by self-identified Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant - Khorasan Province, one by unknown perpetrators).

Human rights violations affecting 65 human rights defenders, 64 of which were attributed to the de facto authorities. Among these were 47 arbitrary arrests, 17 cases of incommunicado detention, 10 cases of ill-treatment and 17 cases of threats and intimidation.

According to UNAMA, since one individual may have suffered more than one violation, the number of violations is higher than the number of individuals affected. (ANI)

