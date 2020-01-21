Wheat flour price hikes up to PKR 75 per kg in Pakistan: Report

Lahore [Pakistan], Jan 21 (ANI): Wheat flour price has hiked up to PKR (Pakistani Rupee) 75 per kg for the first time ever in several Pakistani cities amid a serious shortage of supplies, local media reported on Tuesday.

In the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa -- which appears to be worst affected by the crisis -- an 85-kg bag of super fine wheat flour is being sold for PKR 5,200, while a 20kg bag is being sold for PKR 1,100, as per a report by Dunya News.

In Multan, citizens are forced to buy wheat flour for more than PKR 60 per kg due to an "artificial" shortage in the open market, the Lahore-based media outlet reported.

The nanbais (roti sellers) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have gone on a strike after failed negotiations with the provincial government.

In other cities of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, and Gujranwala, the wheat flour is being sold at PKR 70 per kg. Within the last few days, the flour's price has increased by PKR 6 in Lahore.

Taking notice of the reports about an uncontrolled surge in prices of flour, Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered a nation-wide crackdown on hoarders and profiteers to curb the flour crisis. (ANI)

