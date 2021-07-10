Who are Taliban fighting for, who will benefit if Afghanistan is runined? asks Ghani

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 10 (ANI): Expressing concern over the ongoing violence in Afghanistan, President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday said that Taliban is responsible for the continuation of the war, questioning who they are fighting for and who will benefit if the country is ruined?

While, addressing a gathering in Khost province, Ghani asked the nation to stay united in support for independence, the republic and coexistence.

This comes amid a surge in violence in Afghanistan. The Taliban has intensified its offensive against the government after US has started withdrawing from the war-torn country.

"The Taliban is responsible for the continuation of the war," Ghani said. "Taliban should be asked whom they are fighting for? Who will benefit if Afghanistan is ruined and if Afghans are killed?"

He added that they should also be asked that are they fighting for Afghanistan, or they want the country to be controlled by others?



"If you love Afghanistan, promise me you have not accepted the Durand Line, promise me not to change Afghanistan from a roundabout to a one-way road, promise me you will not sell Afghanistan's waters to others, promise me you will not serve others," President Ghani said, pointing at the Taliban.

"We want peace with everyone.... If 200 to 400 to 600 Afghans are killed every day, who will benefit from this? ... I will tell you about Arghandab. They destroyed three bridges that cost at least USD 15 million, they bombed 1,000 homes," Ghani said.

Talking about the peace in the country, Ghani said, "The Afghan government has made lots of efforts to move the peace process forward and wants peace, but the Taliban continued violence." He added, "They (Taliban) should attend talks and don't ruin their country with the dictation of outsiders."

Meanwhile, the Taliban has taken control of several districts across the country and US intelligence assessments have suggested the country's civilian government could fall to the terror group within months of US forces withdrawing completely.

Meanwhile, President Biden on Thursday confirmed that the US military drawdown from Afghanistan will conclude on August 31. (ANI)

