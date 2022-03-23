WHO calls on global stakeholders to invest in South-East Asia to prevent TB

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): On the eve of World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, the World Health Organisation called on the national, international and global stakeholders to invest at least USD 3 billion annually in the South-East Asian region to prevent over 1.5 million TB deaths by 2025.

World Tuberculosis Day is celebrated on March 24 every year.

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia said in the media statement that over 4,100 people died every day due to TB. In 2020, amid the Covid-19 situation, TB killed an estimated 1.5 million people globally, comparatively higher than 2019's 1.4 million deaths.

The statement stated that in 2020, the TB and TB-HIV mortality rate has increased by nearly 10 per cent in the South-East Asian region, to over 700,000 lives lost and if it continues then the situation will get worse unless urgent action is taken. It further reads that the WHO has accelerated its effort in the South-East Asian region to end TB.

The statement discusses the efforts of different South-East Asian countries in preventing TB.

"In October 2021, India, Indonesia and Nepal co-hosted a high-level meeting at which Member States committed to renewing the TB response, building on the legacy of the 2018 Delhi End TB Summit and the region's Statement of Action," Poonam said.

She further stated, "At the meeting, Member States endorsed a new Regional Strategic Plan (2021-2025), which among other features, provides a detailed account of funding shortfalls for priority interventions. Between 2015 and 2021, domestic budgets for national TB programmes tripled, from USD 168 million to USD 558 million."



Regional Director of WHO also applauded the country's efforts in maintaining the essential health services even during the Covid-19 situation. She also stated that India launched "Jan Andolan" or people's movement in 2020 against TB and Indonesia issued a Presidential Decree in 2021, while both Nepal and Timor-Leste launched high-level initiatives to end TB in their countries.

"Achieving the region's USD 3 billion annual investment target is especially important given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the 10 per cent increase in TB mortality in the region in 2020, case notification dropped from 3.6 million to 2.6 million, the same level as in 2015," Khetarpal said.

She also stated that after five years of growth, the region suffered an economic contraction of -5.4 per cent, which pushed tens of millions of people into extreme poverty and exacerbated the social determinants of health.

According to the statement, WHO has listed four steps to prevent TB cases in the South-East Asian nations. The first one is to translate the political momentum into on-the-ground action and results. For this, WHO will support member states to operationalize empowered TB mechanisms. The second one was to increase human resource allocation and engage all care providers.

While the third one is to intensify the community engagement in planning, monitoring and implementing the national TB programmes, ensuring the TB services to those people who live and work and are sensitive to their needs.

"Fourth, strengthening ongoing research, including Phase 3 clinical trials of a TB preventive vaccine for household contacts of TB patients, as well as a post-TB vaccine to prevent TB recurrence. Increased South-South collaboration for technology transfer and commodity support is especially needed," she said.

Since 2017, one of WHO's eight flagship priorities was to end TB by 2030 and for this, WHO has been accelerating its efforts.

"Increased investments in ending TB will not only avert new TB cases and deaths but also avoid the loss of more than 31 million disability-adjusted life years in the region between now and 2025. Across the region, traditional and innovative financing mechanisms must be explored," the statement added. (ANI)

