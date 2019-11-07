Protests have been witnessed in PoK in the aftermath of the alleged police crackdown during October 23 protests.
Protests have been witnessed in PoK in the aftermath of the alleged police crackdown during October 23 protests.

Widespread protests in PoK ring alarm bells for Islamabad

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:08 IST

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Nov 7 (ANI): Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) as part of the ongoing protests against the police crackdown on peaceful demonstrations last month that claimed the lives of one person and injured several others in the region.
Protesters alleged that the crackdown has become the modus operandi of the establishment which uses brute force to muzzle all kinds of opinions and dissents in the region. They alleged that the incident was nothing short of the mayhem unleashed by Pakistani forces in 1947 when they invaded their territory.
Afzal Suleria, Leader of National Students Federation in Muzaffarabad said, "Our state was divided into many when the tribal attack took place in 1947. The history was repeated. There was a situation of violence and plunder. Women were targeted. Houses were shelled with ammunition."
"Children were charged with baton. Innocents were attacked. One common citizen Aslam Abbasi was killed. No judicial commission has been formed till date and the culprits have not been prosecuted. They were never brought to justice and no FIR was registered".
Various political parties under the All independent parties alliance (AIPA) in PoK had called for a pro-freedom rally in Muzaffarabad on October 22 to observe "black day". It was on this day in 1947 that Pakistani forces had invaded Jammu and Kashmir.
People had come out on the streets in large numbers to register their protest on the 72nd anniversary of the Invasion Day. Denying the demonstrators to hold anti-government protestors, the police resorted to using tear gas shells and lathi-charged to disperse the crowd.
Muzaffar Baig, another leader of the National Students Federation said while addressing a gathering, "They have their power of influence on common people, be he a businessman, farmer, laborer, or common dweller. Police exercise its authority only on commoners."
He added, "You think we are going to be scared of them? If you are a believer of any religion, for example, you are a Muslim then prepare yourself to sacrifice for Allah. We are not going to be scared of these monsters. We are not getting scared of these people who earn Rs 20,000- 30,000 but don't hesitate in taking ten rupees from a poor man".
While anti-establishment demonstrations and protests is a common sight in the PoK, the last few weeks have presented a different picture altogether.
Unprecedented support and the unflinching morale of the people have certainly rung alarm bells for Islamabad.
At a time when Imran Khan Government is already facing a massive political resistance, an impending change in PoK cannot be ruled out. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:37 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Piskarevsky Memorial in...

St. Petersburg [Russia], Nov 7 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday visited Piskarevsky Memorial in St. Petersburg upon his arrival in Russia on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:30 IST

PM Modi to pay 2-day visit to Brazil from Nov 13 to attend BRICS summit

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Brazil from November 13 to attend the 11th BRICS summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:03 IST

Four judges killed in Afghanistan's Logar province

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 7 (ANI): At least four judges were killed on Thursday in an ambush in Afghanistan's Logar province.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 19:54 IST

Free Balochistan Movement to organise programs in Austria,...

London [UK], Nov 7 (ANI): The Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) has announced to organise programs in Austria, Germany, and Canada on November 13 to pay tributes to Baloch activists who lost their lives during the freedom struggle.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:43 IST

New map accurate, no change in boundary with Nepal: MEA

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The new political map released by India after bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir accurately depicts its sovereign territory and did not revise its boundary with Nepal in any manner, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asserted on Thursday, a day after the Nepal gove

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:16 IST

India yet to hear from Pak on its request for adequate security...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): India is yet to hear from Pakistan on its request for adequate security and medical arrangements for the inaugural jatha visiting Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib on November 9, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:07 IST

South Korea deports two North Koreans for killing 16 crew members

Seoul [South Korea], Nov 7 (ANI): South Korea on Thursday deported two North Korean nationals back to their home country after finding out that they killed 16 crew members on a fishing boat, informed the Unification Ministry of South Korea.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:19 IST

Pak yet to confirm list of inaugural jatha to Kartarpur

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): India presume that the list of the inaugural jatha visiting Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib on November 9 stands confirmed by Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday, adding that it has accordingly advised the pilgrims to prepare for the journey. Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:54 IST

Iran resumes uranium enrichment at Fordow nuclear facility

Tehran [Iran], Nov 7 (ANI): Iran resumed uranium enrichment at its Fordow nuclear facility in Qom province a day after President Hassan Rouhani announced more steps to roll back the country's nuclear commitment.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:19 IST

President Ghani finalizes participant list for intra-Afghan...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 7 (ANI): The Afghan government on Thursday has finalized the list of participants attending the meeting on the Afghan peace process in China.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:09 IST

Trump pushes Seoul to pay $4.7 bn for US forces stationed in South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], Nov 7 (ANI): The Trump administration has demanded Seoul to pay USD 4.7 billion to cover the cost of US servicemen stationed in South Korea and maintain armaments in the region, the state media reported on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:08 IST

Melbourne: India calls for united global effort to fight terrorism

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 7 (ANI): Branding terrorism as the biggest threat to peace, security and development in the region, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday called for a global concerted effort to fight against the global menace.

Read More
iocl