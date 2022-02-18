Widespread public anger over domestic petrol price hikes, says Pakistan media

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 18 (ANI): Amid the continuing rise in fuel prices in the country, Pakistan media has criticised the Imran Khan government and said the hefty hike in motor fuel prices has stoked a fresh round of inflation.

In an editorial published on Friday, the Dawn newspaper said the widespread public anger over the latest increase in domestic petrol and diesel prices was not unexpected.

"The hefty hike in motor fuel prices has already stoked a fresh round of inflation, sending the cost of transport, food, clothing and other essential items to new heights, and causing more financial stress to households," the newspaper said.



The Pakistani daily added that the popular outrage against the soaring fuel costs is so cogent that even allies of the ruling PTI have been forced to demand the immediate withdrawal of the increase.

"The situation is difficult not only for consumers but also for the government since the surging prices in the international market and increasing oil imports are putting more pressure on our meagre foreign exchange reserves," the newspaper said.

Pakistan's Opposition political parties and traders on Thursday criticized the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's for increasing petroleum prices and demanded immediate withdrawal of the decision.

In Peshawar, Jamaat-i-Islami workers and members of various traders' organizations took out a joint protest procession in the city and held a rally at Qissa Khwani Bazaar against the hike in fuel prices, Dawn newspaper reported.

The people raised slogans against the Imran Khan government for raising the price of petrol by Rs 12.3 per litre and said inflation had already made life miserable for the poor and the recent increase would trigger an unprecedented increase in prices of essential commodities. (ANI)

