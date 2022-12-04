Will defend every inch of motherland, if attacked, says Pak's Army Chief Munir

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 4 (ANI): Newly appointed Pakistan's Army Chief (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday said that if his country is attacked, the establishment will defend its "motherland" and will also fight back to the enemy.

During a visit to the frontline troops of Line of Control (LoC) in Rakhchikri sector, Munir on Saturday said, "Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan's armed forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of our motherland but, to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, war is imposed on us," the press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted him as saying.

"Any misconception resulting into a misadventure will always be met with the full might of our armed forces backed by a resilient nation," Army Chief said.

This statement came after the Indian army chief Lt General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it," said Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander, on the Defence Minister's statement of taking back PoK.

"The military is always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in the interest of both nations, but if broken at any time, we will give them a befitting reply," said Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander on the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

"The country has over 50 per cent of people below the age of 25. If we take them in as Agniveers, teach them and send them back, we will absorb some, others by paramilitary, and police forces and the remaining can be self-employed," he stated.

"We have almost 160 terrorists sitting at the launchpad of which there are 130 north of Pir Panjal and 30 south of Pir Panjal. As for the complete hinterland, a total of 82 Pakistani terrorists and 53 local terrorists are there," he further stated.

Calling these statements "highly irresponsible statements", the Pakistan army chief said that the Indian state would never be able to achieve its aim, Dawn reported.

During his visit, the COAS was also briefed on the latest situation along the LoC and the formation's operational preparedness.

"COAS interacted with officers and soldiers; appreciated their high morale, professional competence and combat readiness while performing their duties in challenging conditions," the press release reads.

Earlier on October 28, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated New Delhi's resolve to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying all refugees would return their land and homes. (ANI)