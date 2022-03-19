Will donate our son's body for medical research: Father of Indian student killed in Ukraine

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The parents of the Indian student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar who was killed in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv have decided to donate their son's body for medical research, the father of the medical student informed on Saturday.

"My son wanted to achieve something in the medical field, that didn't happen. At least his body can be used by other medical students for studies. That's why, we at home, have decided to donate his body for medical research," Shankarappa, father of Naveen said.

Earlier, on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai clarified that the body of Naveen, who died during a shelling amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war will reach Bengaluru airport on Monday at 3 am and not on Sunday as he had informed previously.



"My son's body will reach Bengaluru on 21st at 3 am. From there the body will reach our village by 9 am. Then we'll perform Pooja as per the Veera Shaiva tradition then we'll keep it for the public view and then we'll donate the body to SS Hospital Davanagere for medical studies," Naveen's father informed.

"We got the message from the Haveri District Collector office and also got the message from the Emirates flight service. At least we are happy now that the body of our son is brought back. CM spoke to me and expressed his gratitude. He also said that he will come to Bengaluru airport and to the village as well. He said he will speak to me later in the evening," Naveen's father further said.

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, an MBBS student, was a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district. The 21-year-old student of Kharkiv National Medical University was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling.

The Karnataka chief minister has handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa and promised a job for a family member. (ANI)

