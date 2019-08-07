Representative Image
'Will fight till last drop of blood', says Pak minister on Kashmir Affairs

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:45 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 7 (ANI): Pakistan Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur, on Wednesday said that his country would use all options and "fight till the last drop of blood for Kashmir".
While talking to ARY News, he said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan had clearly stated that Pakistan would use all options and fight till the last drop of blood for Kashmir".
His remarks came after the Indian government abrogated Article 370 which accorded a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and got a bill passed in Parliament that strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state, converting it into two Union Territories -- namely Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).
On Tuesday, Khan had said that the decision to scrap Article 370 is in line with the ruling BJP's "racist ideology", that puts Hindus above all other religions and seeks to establish a state that represses all other religious groups. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:52 IST

Pak downgrades diplomatic relations with India, suspends bilateral trade

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 7 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India and suspend all bilateral trade in the wake of Indian government's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and to make it a Union Territory.

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:01 IST

Pakistan considers jihadists 'asset' against India, Afghanistan,...

Brussels [Belgium], Aug 7 (ANI): Amid Pakistan's continuing struggle to exit from Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list, a European researcher has said that jihadists are still considered by Pakistan's security sector agents as an 'asset' against India and Afghanistan.

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:12 IST

Nepal politicians condole Sushma Swaraj's demise

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 7 (ANI): Condolences poured in from politicians in Nepal on Wednesday on the untimely demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:44 IST

Chinese yuan weakens further, rating fixed closer to 7 a dollar

Beijing [China], Aug 7 (ANI): China's currency weakened further against the US Dollar on Wednesday.

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:39 IST

Cut diplomatic ties with India: Pak minister Fawad Chaudhry

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 7 (ANI): Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday urged the government to cut diplomatic ties with New Delhi following the Indian government's decision to abrogate Article 370 that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:31 IST

IED blast injures many in Herat province of Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 7 (ANI): A magnetic IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast hit the Herat province of Afghanistan on Wednesday afternoon.

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:26 IST

Property worth 500 million rupees gutted in fire in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 7 (ANI) : Property worth 500 million Nepali rupees was gutted when a massive fire broke out at an office building of Subishu, a Baluwatar-based internet service provider here on Wednesday afternoon.

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:32 IST

Imran Khan forms 7-member committee for Kashmir deliberations

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a seven-member committee to make recommendations to formulate Islamabad's legal, political, and diplomatic responses to the change in the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:22 IST

Maldives supports India's decision on Article 370

Male [Maldives], Aug 7 (ANI): Maldives on Wednesday showed support for India's decision to repeal Article 370 by highlighting that it considers the move as an "internal matter."

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:16 IST

Lanka's Wickremesinghe says govt responsible for mistakes that...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that the Sri Lankan government, along with the cabinet of ministers, are responsible for the mistakes and lapses which enabled a local terror group to launch successful attacks on Easter Sunday that killed more than 250 peo

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:56 IST

Fire breaks out at Subisu office in Baluwatar in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 7 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at an office building of Subisu, a Baluwatar-based internet service provider here on Wednesday afternoon.

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:43 IST

18 people killed, over 100 wounded in Kabul attack

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 7 (ANI): At least 18 people were killed and over a hundred wounded after a car bomb attack rattled Kabul on Wednesday morning.

