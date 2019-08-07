'Will fight till last drop of blood', says Pak minister on Kashmir Affairs

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 7 (ANI): Pakistan Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur, on Wednesday said that his country would use all options and "fight till the last drop of blood for Kashmir".

While talking to ARY News, he said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan had clearly stated that Pakistan would use all options and fight till the last drop of blood for Kashmir".

His remarks came after the Indian government abrogated Article 370 which accorded a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and got a bill passed in Parliament that strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state, converting it into two Union Territories -- namely Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).

On Tuesday, Khan had said that the decision to scrap Article 370 is in line with the ruling BJP's "racist ideology", that puts Hindus above all other religions and seeks to establish a state that represses all other religious groups. (ANI)

