Will not acknowledge unilateral sanctions against Turkey: Russia

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Ahead of the US Sanctions on Turkey over purchasing of missiles from Moscow, citing threat to Washington, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay R Kudashev on Monday condemned the decision saying unilateral sanctions are unwelcome.

Kudashev said that no sanctions are acknowledged other than those by the United Nations Security Council.

"We don't welcome unilateral sanctions as a tool for international relations. As far as India is concerned, we share the same platform where India's position is also crystal clear that no sanctions are acknowledged other than those by the United Nations Security Council," he said while speaking to reporters virtually.

With regard to Moscow's application to IORA (the Indian Ocean Rim Association), the Ambassador said that the country has applied to the IORA and added that it can contribute on connectivity and cooperation in the region.

"We feel that Russia, based on its advanced relationship with India, with other states in the region could offer much and contribute to the IORA framework be it emergencies, maritime security. We mean to continue our effort under the coming Bangladesh Chairmanship in IORA next year," Kudashev said.

"We sincerely depend upon the support of our Indian friends and regional countries that ensures our unifying agenda of peace, inclusiveness and transparency," he added.

This comes after US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo warned that Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence system endangers the security of US personnel said the State Department on Thursday.



The US has imposed full blocking sanctions and visa restrictions on Ismail Demir, the president of SSB; Faruk Yigit, SSB's vice president; Serhat Gencoglu, SSB's Head of the Department of Air Defense and Space; and Mustafa Alper Deniz, Program Manager for SSB's Regional Air Defense Systems Directorate.



According to an official statement issued by the State Department, the US has imposed sanctions on the Republic of Turkey's Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) pursuant to Section 231 of the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction with Rosoboronexport, Russia's main arms export entity, by procuring the S-400 surface-to-air missile system. (ANI)