'Will not be moved' by Trump's threats to destroy economy, says Turkish VP

Ankara [Turkey], Oct 8 (ANI): In a response to US President Donald Trump's threat to decimate Turkish economy, Vice President Fuat Oktay on Tuesday said that Ankara will not yield to threats over its plans to stage a military operation in Syria.

"Our message to the international community is clear: Turkey is not a country that will be moved by threats. As far as Turkey's security is concerned, we determine our path all by ourselves," Oktay told reporters, as quoted by Sputnik.

"Turkey's position will remain unchanged when it comes to the safety of our borders and the future of Syrian brothers, as well as Syria's territorial integrity and political unity," Oktay added.

Donald Trump on Monday warned turkey of economic decimation if any planned military operation were to be undertaken in the northeastern region of the war-torn country, putting US troops or allies in Syria in harm's way.

"But I have told Turkey that if they do anything outside of what we would think is humane <...> they could suffer the wrath of an extremely decimated economy," said Trump.

The Turkish jets earlier on Monday reportedly destroyed two bridges at the Samalka checkpoint on the border between Syria and Iraq.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had announced that Ankara may launch a military operation in Syria in the coming days to clear the border area of Kurdish fighters.

Meanwhile, the White House on Sunday said that US forces would not support the Turkish military operation and would withdraw from the area.

Earlier, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) had said that Turkey's planned military operation in Syria's northern and eastern areas would have a "significant negative impact" on the war against the Daesh terrorist group and would "destroy all the stability achieved during the past years".

In August, Ankara and Washington had agreed to create a safe zone in northern Syria after months of tensions between the two countries over the presence of Kurdish militants, considered to be terrorists by Ankara. However, the deal has not yet been fully implemented. (ANI)

