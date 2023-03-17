Will work as per the spirit of constitution, promises Nepal Vice-President-elect

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 17 (ANI): Nepal's Vice-President-elect, Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav has promised to work as per the spirit of the constitution after being elected as the third VP of the Himalayan nation.

Talking to ANI after casting his vote in the Presidential election held at Lhotse Hall of Federal Parliament Complex, Yadav- the leader of Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) committed to working as per the constitution.

"The constitution has mandated the rights and duties of the President and the Vice President, as per it I would work, first amongst them is the implementation of the constitution and its protection along with, promoting the national unity. I would totally get abided by it. Also, I will try by every means to make Nepal a prosperous and developed nation. I will work for the nation and the citizens during which I will strongly abide by the constitution. My role in the coming days will remain as a helper of the President and would fulfil my duty diligently," Yadav told ANI.

As per the result from the Election Commission, the Vice-Presidential candidate, Yadav received 30 thousand 328 votes while erstwhile CPN-UML (Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist) Vice Chairman Ashta Lakshmi Shakya got 16 thousand 328 votes. Similarly, Mamata Jha of the Janamat Party received a total of 2,537 votes.

Pramila Kumari Yadav, who was made a proxy candidate from JSP, got one vote for the province assembly. Although she withdrew her candidacy through a public statement, her name was still there on the candidate list.

As per the statistics, Yadav garnered 58.02 per cent of the votes and Shakya tailed behind him with 31.23 per cent votes.

According to the Office of the Election Officer at New Baneshwar, 311 federal lawmakers and 518 provincial assembly members cast their votes.



A total of 332 federal lawmakers and 550 provincial assembly members were eligible to vote in the election.

Elected as the third president of Nepal and second, of the Federal Republic of Nepal, Ram Sahaya started his political journey in 1990 with Nepal Sadbhawana Party.

He also was the founding general secretary of the Madhesi Jana Adhikar Forum and had an active role in the first Madhesh Movement (2007). He began his parliamentary career in the first Constituent Assembly in 2008.

He was elected a lawmaker from the Bara district on the then Forum ticket and was re-elected from the same place in 2017. He had served as the Minister of Forest and Environment in the former Sher Bahadur Deuba-led government.

Sahay was elected to the House of Representatives from Bara-2 in the November polls held last year.

Since the abolishment of the monarchy, Nepal in 2008 elected Parmanda Jha as the first Vice President of the nation. With the promulgation of a new constitution in September 2015, the Himalayan Nation became the Federal Republic.

Nanda Bahadur Pun from now Maoist Center became the first Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nepal after being elected in November same year. (ANI)

