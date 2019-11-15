Willingness to cooperate on terrorism precondition for talks with Pakistan: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that actions demonstrating a real willingness to cooperate on terrorism remain a precondition for the resumption of talks with Pakistan.

Responding to a question during an interview with Le Monde newspaper seeking his assessment on where New Delhi's relations with Islamabad stand, Jaishankar said, "The relationship is difficult since many years, mainly because Pakistan has developed an important terrorist industry and sends terrorists to India to carry out attacks. Pakistan itself does not deny this situation."

"Now, tell me: which country would be willing to talk and negotiate with a neighbour who openly practices terrorism against it? If one of your neighbours did, would you, France, pretend that everything is fine? We need actions that demonstrate a real willingness to cooperate. For example, there are Indians wanted for terrorist activities living in Pakistan. We are telling Pakistan: hand them over to us," Jaishankar added, as cited in a transcript of the interview released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.

Relations between India and Pakistan touched a new low after the Indian government on August 5 abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

