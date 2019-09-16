Wing Commander Anjali Singh joins Indian Mission in Russia as India's first female military diplomat

Moscow [Russia], Sep 16 (ANI): Wing Commander Anjali Singh has joined the Indian Embassy in Russia as India's first female military diplomat to be posted in any of the Indian missions abroad.

Singh has joined her new assignment on September 10 as the Deputy Air Attache. She has served the Indian Air Force for 17 years and is trained on MiG-29 aircraft.

"Wing Commander Anjali Singh joined @IndEmbMoscow on 10th Sep as the Deputy Air Attache. She enjoys the distinction of being the first female Indian Armed Forces Officer to be posted as a military diplomat in any of the Indian missions abroad," the Indian Embassy in Russia tweeted on Monday.

An air attache is an Air Force officer who is part of a diplomatic mission; this post is normally filled by a high-ranking officer. (ANI)

