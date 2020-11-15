Wishes pour in from across world on Diwali

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): On the occasion of Diwali, greetings have poured in from across the world including UK, Canada and Australia.

Taking to Twitter, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "Happy #Diwali and #BandiChhorDivas! I know that this year celebrations will be different, but I am filled with respect for the way British Hindus, Sikhs and Jains have gone out of their way to help others throughout this pandemic."

Prince of Wales, Prince Charles said, "This brings you all my warmest greetings on the occasion of Diwali and, for those of you marking a New Year, let me wish you a happy, peaceful and prosperous year ahead."

Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales, said in his tweet, "#HappyDiwali to all in Wales and around the world who are celebrating its main day today. Celebrations may be different this year, but the core theme is ever-present-- the triumph of hope over despair. Let us look forward with hope to a more positive future beyond the pandemic."

"Diwali reminds us that truth, light, and goodness will always prevail. To celebrate that hopeful message and mark this important festival, I joined a virtual celebration earlier this evening. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating!" Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in his tweet.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison extended his greetings to "Australia's good friend @narendramodi". "Wishing everyone celebrating Diwali, a very happy festival of lights. Shubh Diwali."

Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong tweeted, "Deepavali symbolises the triumph of good over evil, and light over dark, and so this year's celebrations take on a poignant significance after the events of this turbulent year. We are not out of the woods just yet, but if all of us continue being vigilant, we too can triumph over this ordeal."



Austria Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said, "I wish PM @narendramodi and all those celebrating a happy festival of lights, a happy Diwali! Shubh Diwali."

The State House Kenya tweeted, "Happy Diwali to all our Hindu, Sikh and Gujarati brothers and sisters."

"Let us borrow a leaf from our Hindu, Sikh and Gujarati brothers and sisters and embrace knowledge over ignorance, good over evil and light over darkness. Let us love one another, learn from one another and continue to build bridges of understanding, tolerance and development for the prosperity of our great nation.

Stay safe, wash your hands and wear your mask," said Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta in his message.

Sri Lanka and Mauritius have also extended their greetings to the people celebrating the festival.

"Deepavali festival is a renowned cultural celebration where the devotees extend wishes of enlightenment and share greetings with love and compassion. I wish all those who celebrate this festival of enlightenment would attain the inner peace they expect," tweeted Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

It is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile, during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravana.

People across India and around the world celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance." (ANI)

