With illegal collection of consumer data, China maintains authoritarian rule

Beijing [China], October 3 (ANI): Under the veiled tactic of maintaining national security, Beijing's authoritarian regime in the country continues to crack down via the illegal collection of consumer data.

Moreover, quick changes in China's COVID-19 policy have resulted in the evolution of biodata surveillance. The Chinese government's initiatives to collect user information in the US through these unethical methods have constantly been rising, according to Financial Post.

Earlier, China's 2017 Cybersecurity law made it necessary for businesses that provide essential information infrastructure in China (broadly defined) to keep their data on CCP-run government-run servers.



However, China's Data Security Law of 2021 gives the Chinese government the authority to inspect foreign companies doing business in China that collect user data under the veiled approach of national security purposes, as per The Financial Post.

The measures mentioned above are merely the beginning of China's efforts to expand data control outside of its boundaries and Chinese platforms like WeChat and TikTok have come under media scrutiny due to surveillance.

Notably, China is collecting a staggering amount of personal data from millions of citizens with the intention to design a system where they can find out a person's identity, which will help the government in maintaining its authoritarian rule.

However, the Chinese government never admitted to the surveillance, the details of the spy technologies at work inside China are emerging from the police research papers, surveillance contractor patents and presentations, as well as hundreds of public procurement documents.

The worst thing about surveillance is its patent illegality. Often people don't know they're being watched. Chinese authorities interfere in the public's privacy without permission. (ANI)

