Woman journalist among four people killed in Kabul blasts

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 5 (ANI): A woman journalist including three people were killed in an IED explosion on Thursday in Afganistan's capital Kabul.

Tolonews reported that Mina Khairi, a presenter at a TV news channel, and her mother are among the victims of the May 3 blast in the capital city that killed four people, the head of the Ariana News, Sharif Hassanyar, confirmed.

While 23-year-old Mina's sister was injured in the incident.

"She studied. She made efforts and wanted to serve her country... But the fate of these youth is under the control of those who claim to do jihad in this country," said Yusuf, Mina's uncle.

"We will continue our activities. Freedom of speech was a red line for Mina Khairi and was one of her wishes and we will continue her path," said Sharif Hassanyar, head of Ariana News.

Mina Khair with her mother and sister had gone out for shopping, on the way back home, they were targeted by an IED explosion.

Three members of another family were also killed in the two blasts that occurred west of Kabul on Thursday.



It is impossible to tolerate this pain. What was the sin of the two innocent children and the woman who were killed (in the blasts)?" asked Fraidoon, brother of a victim.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Mohaqiq, a senior presidential adviser, said on a Facebook post that the president has rejected a national and people-oriented plan for the security of the west of Kabul.

But the Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danesh said the recent killings in the west of Kabul are organized, reiterating that the security agencies should either the plan prepared by the people for the west of Kabul or they should prepare a proper plan to ensure the safety of the residents of western Kabul.

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission also called for an end to the killing of civilians.

"We call on the international community to fulfill its moral and legal responsibility towards the protection of the rights of Afghan citizens and end of the war so that human rights are not violated anymore," said Zabihullah Farhang, head of the media office of the commission.

According to a recent report by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, at least 11 human rights defenders and media workers were killed in targeted attacks in Afghanistan from September 2020 to January 31, 2021.

A total of 65 human rights defenders and media professionals were killed in the period from January 1, 2018, to January 31, 2021, the report said, as per Tolonews. (ANI)

