Woman pleads as her innocent son held captive by Pak Counter-Terrorism Department

Lakki Marwat [Pakistan], January 19 (ANI): A woman, Gul Shad Bibi from Lakki City in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Tuesday, that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel picked up her young son, Rizwanullah 10 days ago.

Furthermore, the woman said that her son took his bike to a mechanic to have it repaired when the incident took place, reported The News International.

She also said that the Counter-Terrorism Department also arrested the mechanic and that her son has been kept held even when the officials assured her that he will be released soon after the investigation is completed.



Gul Shad Bibi appealed to corps commander Peshawar to help release her son as he was innocent. (ANI)





