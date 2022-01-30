Women activists disappearing in Afghanistan under Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 30 (ANI): Women activists who were voicing for their rights have suddenly disappeared in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime.

Although the Taliban denied having any hand in the disappearances, one of its top officials said they are in the process of purging "bad people" from the group, as reported by TRT World.

Taliban officials, however, did not have a unified statement on the disappearances of these women.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied that any women were arrested but said that authorities had the right "to arrest and detain dissidents or those who break the law".

Activists also said that they receive threatening phone calls from men claiming to be Taliban intelligence, warning them to stay silent or face the consequences, as noted by TRT World.



Rights groups have called on the Taliban to investigate the abduction of Alia Azizi, a female prison official who has been missing for more than three months.

Last week, a Taliban delegation, led by Muttaqi, was hosted in Norway's capital, Oslo, for talks with the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Italy, the European Union and Norway, and members of Afghan civil society, including women, as reported by TRT World.

The meeting, which was focused on Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis, was widely condemned.

The Taliban continue to demand the release of USD 10 billion of frozen Afghan reserves. It also seeks humanitarian aid and diplomatic recognition.

On the other hand, the US and international bodies have insisted that the group roll back its restrictions on women, as reported by TRT World. (ANI)

