Women hold protest in Kabul, demand release of assets, recognition of Taliban govt by global community

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 26 (ANI): Women staged a protest in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul and called for the release of the central bank's assets, local media reported on Wednesday.

The women protesters also urged for the recognition of the Islamic Emirate by the international community.

"Women held a protest in Kabul on Wednesday and called for the release of the central bank's assets as well as the recognition of the Islamic Emirate by the international community" Tolo News tweeted.

Some experts believe that the holding of Afghan assets is affecting the people of Afghanistan who are struggling with severe economic challenges.

Ahead of winter season, political analyst Tajar Kakar had said: "The winter is on the way. The people are in a very bad condition with many lives under the tent. The children are in a critical condition. The world should think about the people of Afghanistan."



Earlier, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi had sent a letter to the US Congress, urging the lawmakers to free the Afghan assets, citing the intense economic and humanitarian crisis in the country.

In response to the letter, the US special representative for Afghanistan Thomas West had said that the "Taliban's letter" misconstrued the facts regarding the country's economic and humanitarian crisis.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating and along with that, the security situation has worsened since the Taliban took control of the country. Millions of Afghans will face starvation this winter unless urgent action is taken, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) has warned.

Nearly 23 million people, or 55 per cent of the Afghan population, are estimated to be in crisis or experiencing emergency levels of food insecurity between now and March of next year.

In its latest situation report, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) expressed concern about "conditional humanitarianism" or attempts to "leverage" humanitarian assistance for political purposes. (ANI)

