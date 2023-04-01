Women must be allowed to work, earn living in Afghanistan: USAID

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 1 (ANI): The situation of females in Afghanistan is already grim under the Taliban regime as they are not allowed to work or have access to fundamental rights in the country.

Women must be permitted to work and make a living, according to Sean Callahan, the country director for Afghanistan at the US Agency for International Development, who lamented over the situation, TOLOnews reported.

"We can't move our development goals forward when more than half the population is left behind," Callahan wrote on Twitter.

"USAID (United States Agency for International Development) is proud to partner with Roots of Peace (organization) to support women entrepreneurs in Afghanistan with training and critical resources," the tweet read.



Time and again the females of the country have urged international organizations to provide them with support. Humanitarian aid has become the basis of the lives of Afghan people

According to TOLOnews, Iqra, an Afghan woman used to work for a private corporation but lost her position after the Taliban forbade women from working for NGOs in Afghanistan.

"Many women who are breadwinners for their families want to go back to work and make ends meet for their children. So we call on the Islamic Emirate to facilitate work for us," she said.

Since the Taliban-led government took control of power in Afghanistan, the group has intensified its repression of women's rights and freedom.

National and international organisations have slammed the Taliban suppression policy. They have asserted that it will promote poverty, unemployment, and extremism, harbouring terrorists and threatening global peace and security. (ANI)

