Women protest in Kabul over closure of schools for girls in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 26 (ANI): Dozens of women came out on the streets of Kabul on Tuesday to protest against the closure of schools for girls and slammed the international community for their inaction about what is going on in Afghanistan.

Women gathered at the gates of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in Kabul, Khaama Press News Agency reported.

They accused the international community, human rights groups, and the United Nations of indifference to the treatment meted towards Afghan women by the Taliban.



Terming UN silence on women's rights issues "shameful", the protestors chanted "right to education, rights to work are fundamental rights of women" and "history will be ashamed of the silence of the UN".

This protest comes as millions of teenage girls across the country are anxiously waiting to return to the classroom, as high schools continue to remain closed, raising fears about the future of female education.

Earlier today, UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons met women from provinces across Afghanistan and heard their views on the considerable challenges facing women in the country.

"Women from provinces across #Afghanistan met Monday in Kabul with @DeborahLyonsUN & @Metknu to share views on the considerable challenges facing women in the country. All agreed that every girl has a right to education and every woman the right to work," UNAMA tweeted.

Last week, Lyons had met with Taliban leaders and discussed humanitarian aid, human rights and inclusive government. (ANI)

