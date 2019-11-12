Representative image
Representative image

Women told not to wear eyeglasses to work in Japan, raise furore

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 17:32 IST

Tokyo [Japan], Nov 11 (ANI): Women in Japan are kicking up a storm on Twitter over the right to wear eyeglasses to work after local media reported that women from different industries were instructed by their employers not to wear glasses.
"Glasses ban" has been among the top trending topics on Twitter with posts decrying such policies.
One receptionist recalled being told that glasses for her were not allowed, while a male receptionist was permitted to don corrective eyewear, Washington Post reported quoting Business Insider.
A nurse at a beauty clinic developed dry eye from long hours using contact lenses but also was not allowed to wear glasses. She was also told to wear makeup and make sure she did not gain too much weight.
The daily said a domestic airline reportedly has a no glasses policy and some restaurants discouraged staff from wearing glasses stating that glasses on female employees didn't go well with their traditional attire.
The move comes in the wake of a huge protest in March this year where women rallied against workplaces in Japan requiring women to wear heels. This led to the #KuToo movement, a pun on Japanese words kutsu (shoes), kutsuu (pain) and the #MeToo movement.
Others on social media this week compared the glasses controversy to restrictions on clothing in Japanese schools, known as "black school rules." Many Japanese schools mandate, for example, that students must have black hair and style it in certain ways.
Women are also incensed that no glasses rule does not apply to men.
One Twitter user posted: "Women not allowed to wear glasses in some jobs in Japan where it's OK for men to wear glasses. This was first reported by Japanese TV News media. No one should be so blind not to clearly see a problem here."
Another user said: "This is messed up. Women should be able to wear glasses if they want. And there may be medical reasons why one cannot wear contacts comfortably or safely. Stop telling women how they come across and trying to control them by controlling what they wear! #feminism #Glassesban."
Another posted that "Apparently Japanese Women are being told not to wear glasses to work as it makes them look "Cold" and "Unfeminine" Sometimes it's hard to believe that we're about to go into 2020 and men are still trying to control the way women look."
Japan Times quoted Ishikawa, who started a petition signed by more than 31,000 supporters who agree that standing in heels all day should not be a job requirement for female workers.
"If wearing glasses is a real problem at work it should be banned for everyone -- men and women," said Ishikawa who added: "This problem with glasses is the exact same as high heels. It's only a rule for female workers." (ANI)

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:28 IST

Boeing expects 737 MAX to resume commercial service in Jan 2020

Chicago [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Boeing expects to resume the deliveries of the grounded 737 MAX jets in December following certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and it could be able to start commercial service of the jets in January, next year, the company said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:21 IST

Pak Cabinet to decide on removing Nawaz Sharif from ECL today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 12 (ANI): The Pakistan cabinet will decide on removing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from the Exit Control List (ECL) based on the recommendations from a sub-committee which is slated to take up the matter on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:48 IST

Evo Morales boards plane for Mexico, says will return to Bolivia...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Former Bolivian President Evo Morales has boarded a plane for Mexico where he has been granted political asylum, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard confirmed on Monday evening.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:12 IST

Bangladesh: 15 killed in head-on train collision in Brahmanbaria district

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Nov 12 (ANI): At least 15 people were killed and several others sustained injuries when two passenger trains collided head-on in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria district on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:43 IST

Former US President Jimmy Carter hospitalised

Washington DC [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Former United States President Jimmy Carter was admitted to a hospital in Atlanta on Monday evening ahead of a procedure to relieve brain pressure caused by bleeding due to his recent falls, the Carter Centre said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:21 IST

US condemns violence in Hong Kong, calls for police, protestors...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): The United States on Monday condemned the violence witnessed during the anti-government protests in Hong Kong and called for both police and protestors alike to exercise restraint.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 05:59 IST

Evo Morales accepts political asylum granted by Mexico

Mexico City [Mexico], Nov 12 (ANI): Evo Morales, who had announced his resignation as Bolivian president a day earlier, on Monday (local time) accepted the political asylum offered by the Mexican government.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 05:29 IST

Chinese, Malaysian companies develop 'energy bus' for ASEAN markets

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Nov 12 (ANI): China's Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd. and Malaysian automotive manufacturer Terus Maju Services (TMS) have signed an agreement to develop new 'energy buses' for the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) markets.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 05:01 IST

Judge says Trump can't sue New York AG in court to stop release...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): A federal judge on Monday (local time) dismissed New York's attorney general and state tax commissioner as defendants in President Donald Trump's lawsuit seeking to block a House of Representatives committee from obtaining his New York state tax returns.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 04:02 IST

3 bomb blasts kill 7 in northeast Syrian town near Turkey border

Damascus [Syria], Nov 12 (ANI): At least seven people were killed and 70 others sustained injuries when three car bombs exploded nearly simultaneously in the largely Kurdish city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria near the Turkish police.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 03:42 IST

James Le Mesurier, British founder of White Helmets, found dead...

Ankara [Turkey], Nov 12 (ANI): James Le Mesurier, a former British army officer, who had founded the organisation that trained the Syrian rescue group known as the White Helmets, was found dead in Istanbul on Monday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 03:24 IST

Russian scholar found disposing chopped body parts of young...

Moscow [Russia], Nov 12 (ANI): A prominent Russian historian appeared in court in St. Petersburg on Monday (local time) in a grisly murder case that has grabbed headlines across the country.

Read More
iocl