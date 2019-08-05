Hong Kong's economy is suffering from both external headwinds and local social issues, according to an official spokesman.
Hong Kong's economy is suffering from both external headwinds and local social issues, according to an official spokesman.

Won't condone demonstrations in Hong Kong under any circumstances: China

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 23:37 IST

Hong Kong, Aug 4 (Xinhua/ANI): A spokesman for China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Sunday said that the recent demonstrations here have gone far beyond the limits of peaceful and rational protests which Beijing will not condone under any circumstances.
In a response to the deteriorating situation of recent protests, the spokesman said in a statement: "Blatant violation of the law, wanton destruction of public peace and violent attacks on the police will harm Hong Kong's society, economy, and our people's livelihood."
The spokesman added that the recent protests which were organised in the name of expressing demands have intensified illegal and road-blocking acts.
"Protesters maliciously committed serious unlawful acts including making violent attacks in different districts, assaulting police officers and committing arson. Protesters further blocked both ways of the tunnel tubes of Hong Hom Cross Harbour Tunnel as well as major trunk roads such as Lung Cheung Road yesterday and early this morning, causing serious adverse impacts on the public," he said.
Regarding the general strike being planned across the city on Monday, China urged that while expressing their demands, protesters should abide by the law and respect the rights of other members of the public, the spokesman said.
Beijing also called on the general public to "stand fast at their posts and cherish Hong Kong's hard-earned international financial centre status, stable economic base, and a diverse and inclusive social environment."
Hong Kong's economy is suffering from both external headwinds and local social issues. The latest economic data, which is the worst over the past decade, shows that the economy is weakening and the risk of an economic downturn is increasing, according to the spokesman.
"Any large-scale strikes and acts of violence will affect the livelihood and economic activities of Hong Kong citizens. This will only undermine further the local economy that is facing downside risks, as well as the confidence of the international community and overseas investors in Hong Kong's society and economy, causing loss and damages to law and order, economy, people's livelihood, employment and eventually to the detriment of all quarters of society," the spokesman added.
The spokesman reiterated that the entire civil service has to stay united amid all the pressure and challenges.
"This is a difficult moment and government colleagues must act in the overall interest of Hong Kong and work together to uphold the core values of the civil service," said the spokesman.
"The effective operation of the Government and provision of public services must not be affected by any personal beliefs in order to avoid undermining public confidence in the impartial discharge of duties by civil servants," he added. (Xinhua/ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 23:43 IST

Bangla PM Sheikh Hasina to visit India in October

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to visit India in October this year during which she will discuss bilateral issues including water sharing in common rivers, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:17 IST

7 injured in shooting in Chicago's Douglas Park

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): At least seven people were wounded in a shooting incident on Sunday afternoon (local time) in Chicago after someone opened fire near a playground on the city's west side.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:16 IST

Resolved to respond to 'Indian aggression', says Pak

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 4 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday said that it has resolved to respond to what it called "Indian misadventure or aggression" along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:01 IST

Protesters march in twin demonstrations ahead of general strike...

Hong Kong, Aug 4 (ANI): Protestors took to streets in twin rallies here on Sunday afternoon, a day before a planned citywide strike that is expected to significantly disrupt the daily life in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:23 IST

25 dead after boats capsize in Philippines

Manila [Philippines], Aug 4 (ANI): The death toll from the sinking of three ferry boats off the coast of central Philippine provinces of Iloilo and Guimaras yesterday rose to 25, the police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:09 IST

Imran Khan chairs NSC meet over regional security

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday chaired the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), which had been called to discuss the issues pertaining to national security in the wake of allegations against India of using cluster ammunition to target civilians alon

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:34 IST

2 people killed in IED blast in Afghanistan's Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 4 (ANI): At least two people were killed while three others were wounded after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the fifth street of Taimani in Kabul on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:26 IST

USA: Casualty count rises in Dayton shooting

Ohio [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): The casualty count has risen in the Dayton shooting, with police confirming that at least 26 people were injured while nine were killed when a shooter opened fire here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 18:12 IST

Iranian fighter jet crashes in Bushehr, pilots safe

Bushehr [Iran], Aug 4 (ANI): An Iranian fighter jet, with two pilots on board, crashed in the Southern Tangestan area here on Sunday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:36 IST

Frenchman successfully flies across English Channel on hoverboard

Kent [UK], Aug 4 (ANI): Following last month's failed attempt, French inventor Franky Zapata successfully crossed the English Channel on a hoverboard for the first time on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:30 IST

Imran Khan condemns India's alleged use of cluster ammunition along LoC

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned India's alleged use of cluster ammunition to target civilians along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:12 IST

Pakistan: 3 people killed in landslides in Abbottabad

Abbottabad [Pakistan], Aug 4 (ANI): At least three people were killed in landslides triggered by heavy rainfall here.

Read More
iocl