(Representative image)
(Representative image)

Work on Sapta Kosi high dam on hold due to disagreement between India and Nepal

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:33 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 16 (ANI): The demands pertaining to the compensation and resettlement assurances to the locals on Nepal side have kept the construction work on the proposed Sapta Kosi high dam on hold since 2017.
If this dam is constructed, Bihar will be saved from devastating floods every year. Due to the excessive release of water from Sapta Kosi, most of northern Bihar districts get submerged every year. The region is currently witnessing the worst form of floods.
India and Nepal had reached an agreement for the construction of the multipurpose project on Sapta Kosi river of Nepal way back in 1991. Nearly three decades after the signing of the agreement, the project is yet to see the light of the day.
According to a report by Kathmandu Post, Nepal has been demanding a compensation of 500 million (Nepali rupee) from India to be given to the families, who were displaced while constructing the Kosi barrage as per the Kosi agreement. India, on its part, claims that it has already paid the due amount.
"We are not only looking for the compensation or relocation or resettlement but also want our equal participation in the project," said Jaya Rai, a local.
The project is primarily aimed at controlling floods in south-east Nepal and northern Bihar of India as well as to generate hydropower.
India has proposed a 269 meter-high dam, about 2.6 kilometres north of Chatara with three main channels for irrigation. The two channels on the East and West would convey water to India whereas the Eastern side will provide irrigation facilities to three districts of Nepal.
"Locals have been protesting against the project, claiming it to be in favour of India. We are not able to carry on our works because of it," said Pradeep Kumar Sah, chief of the Sapta Kosi High Dam Multipurpose Project. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:57 IST

ICJ verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav's case expected on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is likely to pronounce its judgment on Wednesday in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:01 IST

Piyush Goyal meets Theresa May in London

London [UK], July 16 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday met outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May in London.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 21:46 IST

'Don't have a Racist bone in my body!' - Trump defends outburst...

Washington DC [USA], July 16 (ANI): Defiant amid criticism, United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that his recent tweets telling four congresswomen of colour to go back to their "broken, crime-infested countries" were "not racist."

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 19:59 IST

ICJ expected to deliver verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav's case on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is expected to pronounce its judgment on Wednesday in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 19:02 IST

Dubai Tourism exempts visa fees for visitors under 18

Dubai [UAE], July 16 (ANI): In an attempt to ensure more footfalls, Dubai Tourism has announced visa fee exemption for the visitors under 18 while travelling with their parents between July 15 and September 15 this year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:07 IST

Afghanistan: 22 Taliban terrorists, 1 civilian killed in counter...

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 16 (ANI): Twenty-two Taliban terrorists and one civilian were killed in a counter-terrorism operation launched by the Special Operation Forces of Afghan National Police in country's eastern province of Logar, country's Ministry of Interior Affairs said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:54 IST

Canada, UK remain safe havens for Khalistani terrorists, says expert

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): An expert on counter-terrorism has alleged that Canada and the United Kingdom have remained safe havens for Khalistani terrorists for the past many decades and that the governments of the two countries are providing patronage to them.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:14 IST

Won't extradite Assange where he could face death penalty: UK Minister

London [UK], July 16 (ANI): WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would not be extradited to any country where he could face capital punishment, UK Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Ducan has reaffirmed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:32 IST

US passes bill to impose sanctions on Saudi officials involved...

Washington [US], July 16 (ANI): United States' legislators on Monday unanimously passed a bill that will impose sanctions on Saudi officials involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:45 IST

Pak NAB to freeze Shehbaz Sharif's properties in...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 16 (ANI): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started a process to freeze properties belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif in a case of disproportionate assets, Express Tribune reported on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:38 IST

I felt "alternative voice" is needed in media industry: Jacob...

Johannesburg [South Africa], July 16 (ANI): Former South Africa President Jacob Zuma has confessed that he had floated the idea that led to the establishment of controversial Indian-origin Gupta family's media empire, which has eventually collapsed, as he had felt the need of creating an "alternative

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:01 IST

Pak legal team in Hague for Kulbushan Jadhav verdict

The Hague [Netherlands], July 16 (ANI): Pakistan legal team on Tuesday reached The Hague in the Netherlands, a day before International Court of Justice (ICJ) is expected to announce its verdict in Kulbushan Jadhav case.

Read More
iocl