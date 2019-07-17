Work on Sapta Kosi high dam on hold due to disagreement between India and Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 16 (ANI): The demands pertaining to the compensation and resettlement assurances to the locals on Nepal side have kept the construction work on the proposed Sapta Kosi high dam on hold since 2017.

If this dam is constructed, Bihar will be saved from devastating floods every year. Due to the excessive release of water from Sapta Kosi, most of northern Bihar districts get submerged every year. The region is currently witnessing the worst form of floods.

India and Nepal had reached an agreement for the construction of the multipurpose project on Sapta Kosi river of Nepal way back in 1991. Nearly three decades after the signing of the agreement, the project is yet to see the light of the day.

According to a report by Kathmandu Post, Nepal has been demanding a compensation of 500 million (Nepali rupee) from India to be given to the families, who were displaced while constructing the Kosi barrage as per the Kosi agreement. India, on its part, claims that it has already paid the due amount.

"We are not only looking for the compensation or relocation or resettlement but also want our equal participation in the project," said Jaya Rai, a local.

The project is primarily aimed at controlling floods in south-east Nepal and northern Bihar of India as well as to generate hydropower.

India has proposed a 269 meter-high dam, about 2.6 kilometres north of Chatara with three main channels for irrigation. The two channels on the East and West would convey water to India whereas the Eastern side will provide irrigation facilities to three districts of Nepal.

"Locals have been protesting against the project, claiming it to be in favour of India. We are not able to carry on our works because of it," said Pradeep Kumar Sah, chief of the Sapta Kosi High Dam Multipurpose Project. (ANI)

