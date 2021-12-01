Work programme on clean energy, climate partnership 2021-2023 adopted at 9th India-EU panel meet

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): A new work programme on India-EU Clean Energy and Climate Partnership 2021-2023 was adopted during the 9th India-EU energy panel meeting, said Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Wednesday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Secretary West Reenat Sandhu and Mechthild Worsdorfer, Deputy Director-General for Energy4Europe.



During the meeting, leaders of the three Joint Working Groups on Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency, Smart Grids and Electricity Markets and Energy Security presented their reports and also finalised the activities to be jointly implemented.

