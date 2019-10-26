World Bank President David Malpass speaking to media in New Delhi
World Bank President David Malpass speaking to media in New Delhi

World Bank president praises India's decision to slash corporate taxes

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:39 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): World Bank President David Malpass on Saturday appreciated the government's decision to slash corporate tax and said the move will help in the further growth of the economy.
"India has taken a good step with the recent cut in the corporate tax rate that will add to growth," Malpass said while addressing media after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In September, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a reduction in the country's effective corporate tax rate from around 35 per cent to 25 per cent. For companies that do not avail of any other incentive or commission, the effective tax rate would be just 22 per cent.
Malpass, who is on a visit to India, met Prime Minister Modi and discussed various topics including the financial sector, water, education, skilling and importance of data.
"I had an interesting meeting with Prime Minister Modi and discussed varied topics We talked about the financial sector, data...We talked about water, education, and skilling," he said.
Modi and Malpass also discussed various aspects of the financial sector. "We discussed ways that the financial sector can move forward and add to growth within India," he said.
Lauding the Indian economy's growth and progress, World Bank President said, "India's financial sector has made financial progress in terms of monitoring of assets, bankruptcy process. In terms of deepening of the banking system and looking for ways to the way forward. "
Malpass's visit to India comes in the backdrop of the recently released World Bank report on Ease of Doing Business 2020. As per the survey, India has remarkably improved in ease of doing business. The country is placed in the 63rd position among 190 countries.
According to the report issued by the World Bank on Thursday, India appeared among the top 10 improvers for the third time in a row. The Bank lauded New Delhi for a "remarkable reform effort".
"I should note India made progress and move up to 63 in the ranking and there was progress on registering the business on trading across borders, resolving insolvency, dealing with construction permits, registering property, trading across boards and paying taxes indicators," the World Bank president said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:33 IST

World Bank President lauds PM Modi for powerful 5 trillion...

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): World Bank President David Malpass, who is currently on an India visit, on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision to make the country a five trillion dollar economy and said the "powerful goal" will be assisted by innovations in the financial se

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:15 IST

Two police personnel injured in suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan

Uruzgan [Afghanistan], Oct 26 (Sputnik/ANI): Two police personnel were injured on Saturday in a suicide bomb attack in Uruzgan province in central Afghanistan, police told Sputnik

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 20:08 IST

Nawaz Sharif gets bail in Al Azizia case

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 26 (ANI): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday granted bail to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds in the Al Azizia reference till Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 19:12 IST

Pak declares JUI-F senator Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor as 'confirmed alien'

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 26 (ANI): Ahead of anti-government protest led by Jamiat Ulema-a-Islam (JUI-F), Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government has declared Senator Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor as a "confirmed alien".

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 18:59 IST

New Delhi: World Bank president meets Modi

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): World Bank President David Malpass, who is on a visit to India, on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 18:58 IST

Exiled Kashmiri activist exposes Pakistan's duplicity on Kashmir issue

Calgary [Canada] Oct 26 (ANI): The exiled chairman of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri has lambasted Pakistan for its duplicity over Kashmir issue and promoting terrorism in the region.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 18:32 IST

NAM Summit: India hits out at Pak, calls it 'contemporary...

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 26 (ANI): Terming Pakistan as the 'contemporary epicentre' of terrorism, India on Saturday said Islamabad must decisively 'abjure terrorism' for its own and the world's good.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 17:21 IST

Naidu departs for Delhi after NAM Summit in Azerbaijan

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 26 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday departed for Delhi after concluding his two-day 18th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Baku.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 15:20 IST

Global steel industry passing through difficult phase:...

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 26 (ANI): The global steel industry is passing through a difficult phase, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan said during his address at the Ministerial Meeting of Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity (GFSEC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 14:03 IST

Third International Day of Diplomats celebrated in Madagascar's...

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Oct 26 (ANI): Third International Day of Diplomats was celebrated in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo with the participation of the Ambassadors of the United States, European Union, African Union, India, South Korea, Algeria, Turkey, the Charge de Affaires of Russia, Egypt

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:30 IST

Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif suffers heart attack

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 26 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif suffered a heart attack at Services Hospital in Lahore, a senior Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir claimed on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 11:45 IST

Dharmendra Pradhan addresses GFSEC Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 26 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the Ministerial Meeting of Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity in Tokyo.

Read More
iocl